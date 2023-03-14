Why wily Kiely might be able to outgun the Mullins battalions

If we turn the clock back to the start of the century when Noel Meade was consistently the champion trainer in Ireland and Gordon Elliott was still riding for Martin Pipe rather than training runners in a race named after him, John Kiely was a man to be feared in bumpers.

The first horse who will come to mind for anyone who can remember that far back is the classy Liss A Paoraigh, who went unbeaten in both starts in bumpers for Kiely after starting off in a hurdle and ran out an easy winner of the Champion Bumper at Punchestown in 2000.

Kiely won that Grade 1 bumper again nine years later, albeit only after Sweeps Hill was promoted to first following Dunguib's disqualification due to a banned substance in his sample. Nevertheless, it shows just how good Kiely has been over the years in this sphere.

The trainer has always gone about his business quietly and doesn't send horses to Britain often. He has sent just 11 across the Irish Sea this century for 16 runs in total and a sole winner. Of course, that win came in a bumper with Candy Creek at the 2009 Grand National meeting.

It's been 13 years since Kiely sent out his last runner in a British bumper and that was Frawley, who finished third to Cue Card in this race. His only other runner to line up in this was Blazing Liss, who fell on the flat after clipping heels behind Total Enjoyment 19 years ago.

The trainer's runners in bumpers in Britain have recorded form figures reading F2134 and that gives a near cast-iron guarantee that A Dream To Share wouldn't be here unless he were going close. The fact he has been bought by JP McManus since his last run is another pointer.

Kiely is probably best known for winning two Irish Gold Cups with Carlingford Lough, who was owned by McManus, and the aforementioned Sweeps Hill also wore the green and gold.

A Dream To Share: Champion Bumper favourite now owned by JP McManus Credit: Caroline Norris

The trainer has saddled 34 winners in those colours since 2009, so evidently has a good relationship with the leading owner, and must have had some input into the purchase.

The other reason why it might be significant that McManus has bought into A Dream To Share is that he owned the runner-up behind him at Leopardstown last month, Fact To File.

The McManus team must be confident that Fact To File has a lot of ability if they are willing to pay out for the horse who beat him and the front two pulled more than seven lengths clear of the rest of the field.

Facile Vega won that race before coming on to score here last year and Fact To File is back to take on A Dream To Share again. It looks likely that the winner might come from that pair.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'Jamie Codd has no hesitation in picking Better Days Ahead'

Gordon Elliott has won the Champion Bumper twice, most recently with Envoi Allen in 2019, and he aims to break the Willie Mullins' stranglehold on the race with four smart prospects from Cullentra.

Jamie Codd was on board both of those winners and Better Days Ahead is his choice this time round. The five-year-old was impressive when easily accounting for the re-opposing Chapeau De Soleil at Fairyhouse in December, albeit Willie Mullins' charge was notably green that day.

The son of Milan powered home by three and a quarter lengths and his trainer remarked how his rider took little convincing to pick among the Elliott quartet.

Elliott said: "Jamie Codd has no hesitation in choosing Better Days Ahead when I asked him which he would like to ride. He looked very good at Fairyhouse."

Better Days Ahead: the pick of Elliott's runners for Jamie Codd Credit: Patrick McCann

The Gigginstown-owned King Of Kingsfield was underwhelming at Leopardstown last time behind Fascile Mode but looked a smart prospect at Down Royal on his previous start. Jordan Gainford takes the ride and he looks a pacey type, but the soft ground here is unlikely to play to his strengths.

Elliott said: "King Of Kingsfield works like a serious horse, but he needs good ground."

Samui looked to be a four-year-old going places when storming to victory at Naas last month, while No Time To Wait got off the mark at the second time of asking at Down Royal in January and they have the services of Sam Ewing and Davy Russell.

Elliott said: "No Time To Wait is a promising young horse and, if he copes with all the hustle and bustle, could run well. Samui is inexperienced, but we've always thought he was smart."

What they say

John Gleeson, jockey of A Dream To Share

I think we have a favourite's chance and I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race. He's got all the attributes for it and I'm hopeful of a good run.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Beachcomber

It's a hot race but he's there to take his chance.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Captain Teague

He's a lovely horse and he'll run okay. He's big and strong and loves soft ground. He's won his only bumper at Plumpton and has improved. It's a good race but he's got an outside chance.

John McConnell, trainer of Encanto Bruno

The form of his bumper win at Cheltenham has worked out really well. It took him a while to come to himself but he seems in good form now and his experience around the track will help. He is a good horse if he brings his A-game.

Tom Mullins, trainer of Fascile Mode

The more rain the better for him. He won on soft ground at Christmas in a nice time. Everything has gone to plan with him in his prep and with a bit of luck in running he can run a big race.

Alan King, trainer of Favour And Fortune

It's difficult to know how he will run as we've no real idea how the British and Irish form matches up. However, he's done everything right in his two runs and was impressive when winning under a penalty at Warwick. He's worked very well since.

Paul Townend, jockey of It's For Me

It's a wide open race and I know it wasn't an easy decision for Patrick [Mullins]. He's opted to ride Fact To File and I'm delighted to ride It's For Me. He was ultra impressive at Navan, albeit the form of the race wasn't the strongest. He's got a big chance.

Oliver Sherwood, trainer of Queens Gamble

She's unbeaten at Cheltenham and we got the tactics wrong at Market Rasen – that is very different to here and she doesn't become a bad mare overnight. The ground is unknown but if she handles it she'll be knocking on the door.

Thomas Cooper, trainer of D Art D Art

I'd say he has improved a lot from his win at Gowran as he was green in the early stages. It was a real staying performance that day and hopefully he will be coming up the hill well. He's there with an each-way chance.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Fiercely Proud

I'm a big fan of this horse, he's got huge ability. He'll be dropped in and ridden like a good horse. If they go quick enough and stop in front of him he might be able to pick them up. If the race isn't run to suit, we're at the mercy of what happens in front of us.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Beachcomber

It's a hot race but he's there to take his chance.

Martin Keighley, trainer of Shinji

He was third in a Listed race on his first run for us but pulled much too hard that day, so obviously has lots of ability. He's only four and would probably prefer a sounder surface, it looks Ireland's race to lose.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

Read more from Wednesday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.