2023 King George pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on the Group 1 runners and riders at Ascot

A field of 11 runners will go to post for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot) , one of the most exciting contests of the season, but who will come out on top? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring insight from David Jennings, top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV on Saturday . . .

3.40 Ascot Saturday: King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes racecard and betting

1 Bolshoi Ballet

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Not quite been twinkletoes since going off 11-8 favourite for the 2021 Derby. Only seventh there and just one win to his name since in the Belmont Derby. Expected to put some pace to the race early but won't be around late.

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "He ran very well at Ascot and the mile and a half should suit him nicely."

Bolshoi Ballet 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Deauville Legend

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Last year's Melbourne Cup favourite. An honourable fourth in that and should come on for his blowout in the Hardwicke. Would be up against it in an ordinary King George, never mind a vintage one.

Trainer's view: James Ferguson: "He came out of his race at Royal Ascot in great shape and we have an international campaign in mind for him after this. Just to have a runner in such a race is a great achievement for a yard like ours that is in its infancy and for him to run well in it would be fantastic for everybody."

Deauville Legend 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Ferguson

3 Hamish

Star rating: **

DJ's view: The more mud the merrier for this soft-ground gladiator. Coping with conditions only gets you so far in a Group 1 race and a top-five finish would be a fine achievement.

Trainer's view: William Haggas: "We're sending him to the track but he won't run unless it rains again and it's soft ground. If he doesn't run he'll go to Goodwood next week."

Hamish 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: William Haggas

Hukum: leading King George contender is getting better with age Credit: Alan Crowhurst

4 Hukum

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: The equine equivalent of Andrea Pirlo, aging gracefully and the older he gets the more clinical he is becoming. Was promising at two, fifth in the St Leger at three, prolific at four, a Group 1 winner at five and potentially the best horse in training at six if he wins this. Ground is fine, as is the trip, and he beat Desert Crown despite finding trouble in the Brigadier Gerard. Far more to like than dislike about his chances.

Trainer's view: Owen Burrows: "It's been well documented that he's better with a bit of juice in the ground, but the majority of the principals have all won with a bit of cut, so I don't see it being detrimental to their chances either. His victory over Desert Crown took us by surprise a bit. He's possibly shown a bit more speed in his work this year. I'd have been happy to finish a running-on second, which it looked like being for a while, so I'm very, very pleased with it. We were obviously a little bit disappointed that we couldn't run him in the Hardwicke but although he handles quick ground we wouldn't want to be going too many times on it."

Hukum 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

5 Luxembourg

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Ah, Luxembourg. The colt who keeps us guessing. For all his disappointments, he still has three Group 1 victories on his record and maybe one mile and a half is exactly what he wants. He has only tried it once and that was on bottomless ground in an Arc. Can you really trust him, though?

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "We always thought this race would suit Luxembourg. He's very straightforward and we always thought he would enjoy a mile and a half. We're happy with him and this race has been on the agenda all year."

Luxembourg 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: A P O'Brien

6 Point Lonsdale

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Tasty juvenile but has looked lazy as he gets older and laziness won't be tolerated in an hostile environment like this. Not even Abraham Lincoln could make a believable case for this guy.

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "Point Lonsdale ran well at Epsom the last day and he's been in good form since."

Point Lonsdale 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Adam Kirby Tnr: A P O'Brien

Pyledriver: bids for back-to-back King George victories at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

7 Pyledriver

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Smashing operator who is always overlooked. His two victories at the top level have come at odds of 18-1 and 8-1. He was a shock winner of this race last year when it shouldn't have been a shock at all. How could you ever overlook this guy? Can't see him winning this year. Overlooked.

Trainer's view: William Muir: "We've had a perfect run into the King George and hopefully he can do what he did in the race last year. The ground won't be a problem for him and it's great to be involved in such a prestigious race. On paper it's a very strong contest but this time last year it was a strong race as well with Emily Upjohn and Westover in there, so we'll be seeing them again as well as some smart three-year-olds."

Pyledriver 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

8 Westover

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Favourite for this last year. Did too much too soon and a battle with Broome for early supremacy meant he was stuffed by Swinley Bottom. Looks as good as ever this year and 20-1 is a very big price about a horse of his quality.

Trainer's view: Ralph Beckett: "He came out of his win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in great shape and he's well and ready for the task in hand. He's won on ground with some ease in it, so we're hopeful that won't be a problem and it's a great race to be involved in."

Westover 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

9 Emily Upjohn

Star rating: *****

DJ's view: It is 28 years since a fresh-faced Frankie Dettori guided Lammtarra to glory in this. He is now level with Lester Piggott at the top of the roll of honour with seven wins but he could be out on his own come 3.43pm. This filly has grown up. She pushed Paddington to the pin of his collar in the Eclipse and surely more furlongs, more runners, more cover and more pace will bring about an even better performance. I fancy her strongly.

Trainer's view: Thady Gosden: "Emily Upjohn ran a very good race to be second to Paddington in the Coral-Eclipse when she was a little slowly away and running short of her optimum trip. She was not disgraced in finishing second to an exceptional horse. This has always been her main midsummer target and she won over course and distance last year on Champions Day when the ground was similar to what it will be this weekend. We expect her to run well in what will be the race of the season so far."

Emily Upjohn 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

10 Auguste Rodin

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: Oh, we of little faith. His trainer told us over and over again not to be put off by his pathetic Guineas effort and how right he was. He also told us after his workmanlike Irish Derby victory that things didn't pan out the way he would have liked and promised there is more to come. We should really listen. Must have a massive chance no matter what way you look at the race, but is he better than his elders?

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "We're very happy with Auguste Rodin, everything has went very well since the Curragh. The better the ground, the better it will suit us. He's a beautiful mover, he doesn't raise his feet much. It looks like a great race and we're looking forward to it."

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

11 King Of Steel

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: A brute with brilliance. Caught late by Auguste Rodin in the Derby before quickening off a slow pace to win the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. These are much deeper waters and we will soon find out whether he will sink or swim. My gut tells me he will swim gracefully to the two-furlong pole but will begin to paddle in the final stretch against something more battle-hardened.

Trainer's view: Roger Varian: "He had two relatively close runs at Epsom and Royal Ascot and the time since has really done him well. He looks fantastic and is working great. The form of his win last time in the King Edward VII Stakes is nothing in comparison to what he will face on Saturday, but the manner of his victory and the manner of his run in the Derby point to him being a high-class colt. We're hopeful he'll handle the ground as he did at Nottingham last year but it's different when you're racing against top opposition."

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

