'He should have a smashing chance' - expert analysis and key quotes for the Stewards' Cup consolation

Only once since 2016 has the Stewards' Sprint filled at declarations, so it provides few clues to the Stewards' Cup these days. We are also into our fifth straight day of racing at Goodwood. Barring a change in conditions there should be few twists in store.

The market is alive to this. Those high up in the betting are all drawn middle or high, except for Justcallmepete, who is entitled to be prominent. At Newmarket last Saturday, riders took the cue from earlier races and avoided the far rail. Somehow, Justcallmepete and others still ended up there at the finish. He was done a short head by Tiger Crusade, who stayed more central.

Sign up for a new betting account with the world’s leading bookmakers by visiting our free bets page here

Zaman Jamil is a justifiable favourite as an improving three-year-old. Whether he deserves to be a borderline warm order is questionable as this is a good race and he raced up the favoured rail when winning at Thirsk last time.

A personal shortlist runs to three, two of whom I would suggest have been laid out for this. Royal Parade won by four lengths here in May and on his only start since, six days later, he looked a little flat and got no run.

Ground could be an issue. His profile to now suggests he might be a fast-ground horse, but it remains a light enough profile to remain positive.

Many A Star won this race last year and has finished within half a length on all other runs at Goodwood. He has cut out on both starts this year, consistent with a horse working up to fitness. Admittedly, the fitting of a tongue tie brings up other, less comforting possibilities.

Finally there is Cooperation. He ran a mighty race at Haydock two runs ago, racing well away from the main action but gaining all the way to the line to finish fourth, beaten a length. He is forgiven missing the break at York last week and remains interesting. For a horse with his profile, in a theoretically favourable stall, double-figure odds look tempting.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Royal Parade

He won really nicely over course and distance a couple of runs ago, so clearly likes the track and, on the back of that run, he should have a smashing chance.

Mike Murphy, joint-trainer of Temple Bruer and Cooperation

It all depends on the ground with Temple Bruer, who just missed out on the main race. We wouldn't want heavy ground for him. Cooperation was a bit slow away at York last time and was bumped at the start so you can put a line through that run. He won't mind the ground a bit softer and we're hopeful of a big performance.

Roger Charlton, joint-trainer of Zaman Jemil

I thought he was an impressive winner at Thirsk last time but soft ground is an unknown for him.

James Evans, trainer of Justcallmepete

He seems to have come out of Newmarket well and should love some cut in the ground but we're not sure about his draw.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Live In The Moment

He's been a bit frustrating. It's a small field but he's well drawn. Hopefully the rain will come and they will go down that rail. He's capable of running a big race.

Michael Blake, trainer of Under The Twilight

Things didn't go her way at Newmarket. She had too much daylight, pulled too hard and didn't get home over seven furlongs. Dropping back to six will be perfect and the ground shouldn't be a problem. We've had this race in mind for a few months and we're expecting a big run.

Tom Palin, partner in Middleham Park Racing, owners of Monsieur Kodi

The ground won't be a problem and he should be suited by this speedy six furlongs. He's run extremely consistently and we're hopefully coming with a good each-way chance.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Music Society

He loves a bit of cut in the ground and is very adaptable in terms of track. This race should suit him.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Many A Star

He's in great form and won the race last year. We've put a tongue-tie on him which has seemed to improve him at home because he has a high head carriage. He needed his first run of the season and the second was a non-event. I'm a little worried about the draw in stall four.

George Baker, trainer of Mamillius

He's ten and owes us nothing. Every time we think about retiring him he goes and wins or runs well. He wouldn't want the ground too soft, however, and if the rain does come in a big way he probably won't run.

Tom Ward, trainer of Capote's Dream

He ran well the other day and it will be interesting to see how he handles these slower ground conditions. He's in good nick. The race has cut up a bit and it's a smaller field than could have been the case.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

Read our Saturday previews:

2.25 Goodwood: Sweet William tests his Ebor credentials when bidding for a hat-trick in £100,000 handicap

2.30 Galway: 'I really think this trip will suit him' - has Paul Townend picked the right one in Power Of Pause?

2.40 Newmarket: 'She's the highest-rated filly in the race and she has a big chance' - analysis and quotes for fillies' Listed race

3.00 Goodwood: Free Wind bids to give the Gosden team another Lillie Langtry and there are no excuses this time

3.35 Goodwood: 'He looks the best I’ve seen him all year' - key quotes for the Stewards' Cup with Orazio topping the big-sprint betting

Galway: 'We think he has come forward' - could there be another Capri lurking in the maiden at Galway?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more