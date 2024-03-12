Yet more Willie Mullins hotpots on Wednesday - but one of them makes no appeal to me whatsoever

Do you believe the hype and get stuck into skinny favourites or do you ignore it and try to find better-value alternatives? That is the big poser for punters on Wednesday, who have to decide whether to be for or against Ballyburn, Fact To File and El Fabiolo. It is going to be a big two hours for me, as I am sure it will be for many of you.

Ballyburn has been the most talked-about horse of the whole season and he rocks up in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (1.30 ). With his festival destination now finally decided, he will go to post as a raging hot favourite to live up to the hype he has attracted for most of the season.

His own brilliance has weakened the race with some dangerous opponents diverting elsewhere and, with a rating of 157 already and probably better to come, he’s going to be extremely difficult to beat.