OpinionTom Segal
premium

Willie Mullins is a phenomenon who's rewriting the record books - but his dominance could cause long-term damage to racing

author image
Tom SegalTipster
Willie Mullins: has broken his own record for top-level races won in a calendar year
Willie Mullins: newly crowned champion jumps trainer in BritainCredit: Edward Whitaker

Let's get one thing sorted straight away: Willie Mullins is a phenomenon. In my increasingly long life there has never been anyone with his strength in depth and he's quite obviously a mind-blowingly brilliant racehorse trainer. 

To win the jump trainers' championship in Britain having saddled only 160 runners, at least 400 less than his main rivals, is a testament to his dominance. Just imagine how far he would have won by if he'd bothered with it before Cheltenham.

If Mullins decides to make a go of it next season – and he might have the taste for it now – he will retain his crown without breaking sweat, but as brilliant as he is are we really sure that is what the sport needs? 

Published on 1 May 2024inTom Segal

Last updated 10:56, 1 May 2024

