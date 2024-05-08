Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race93 MINS
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race93 MINS
11:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionTom Segal
premium

The 2,000 Guineas is one of my favourite races but I simply cannot work out how City Of Troy ran so badly on Saturday

author image
Tom SegalTipster
A disappointed Ryan Moore and City of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas
A disappointed Ryan Moore and City Of Troy in the 2,000 GuineasCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Flat races I spend most time thinking about are the two Guineas races at Newmarket. My train of thought has never been about what horses have already done but what they might go on to achieve and the Guineas are the first chance for me to see if my ideas were right or wrong.

Having backed the two runners-up at the weekend, I nearly got it right but didn't get the cigar. Furthermore my thinking about the Guineas doesn't stop at around 4pm on the Sunday of the 1,000 but continues until Epsom and Royal Ascot. That's why those two Classics have always been my favourite Flat races every year.

My first thoughts after the weekend's action were that where I went slightly wrong was not factoring in the incredibly wet winter and spring we had and how hard it has been to get horses to fever pitch first time out. Bar Rosallion and Porta Fortuna, all the other horses who hit the frame at Newmarket had had a run and in Notable Speech's case he'd had three.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 8 May 2024inTom Segal

Last updated 10:00, 8 May 2024

iconCopy
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers
more inTom Segal
more inBetting offers