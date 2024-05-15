Racing Post logo
OpinionTom Segal
premium

This horse is one for Arsenal fans and I love his style - he's one to follow even if he doesn't run in the Derby

author image
Tom SegalTipster
Highbury: one to follow this season
Highbury: one to follow this season

Given their pedigrees and the amount of investment put in, it's nigh on certain that Aidan O'Brien-trained horses are going to have a massive say in all the top Group 1 races as the season progresses. They always do. However, trying to predict at this stage which Ballydoyle horse is going to be the pre-eminent one is not easy, especially after what we saw from City Of Troy in the 2,000 Guineas.

It would have taken Nostradamus to suggest that Paddington or St Mark's Basilica were going to be two of the best three-year-olds of their generation at this stage of their careers, while only last year Continuous was a name on virtually no one's lips. Clearly Aidan's training methods are all about the long term and every year I play the 'guess the superstar from left field' game.

To be honest, I've probably gone too soon this year because the O'Brien horses are only just beginning to hit their straps but at Leopardstown on Saturday, I thought the most impressive performance by some margin didn't come in the Derby Trial; it came from Arsenal fans' favourite horse, Highbury, in the 1m4f maiden.

