OpinionAnother View
premium

Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
Charlie Appleby: "If you’ve got the right horses it makes sense"
Charlie Appleby: 4-1 for the trainers' championship in the early marketCredit: Edward Whitaker

There has been a lot of talk about titles this week, whether it is the race to win the Premier League or the three-way battle to be crowned Britain's champion jumps trainer.

Some people are not interested in trainers' championships, but I've always felt they add intrigue and it got me thinking about who would come out on top this Flat season.

Paddy Power and Betfair make reigning champions John and Thady Gosden the ones to beat at 11-8, with Aidan O'Brien, who pushed them all the way last year, a 7-4 shot. Charlie Appleby comes next in the list and is available at 4-1, followed by Andrew Balding (5-1), William Haggas (14-1) and Roger Varian (20-1).

Published on 19 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 19 April 2024

