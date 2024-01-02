Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

What should have been advice came across as an order - why Mullins' Limerick incident was regrettable but trivial

author image
Conor FennellyReporter
Patrick Mullins (left) exchanges words with his cousin Danny after the line
Patrick Mullins (left) exchanges words with his cousin Danny after the lineCredit: Racing TV

There was a furore regarding the actions and words of Patrick Mullins after the winning post in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas after Danny Mullins took a daring gap up the inside of Gaelic Warrior before the penultimate fence, despite his tendency to jump right.

Danny was subject to an unedifying remonstration from Patrick after the line, and the winning rider told Racing TV afterwards: "I told Danny going out that there will be a gap down my inside at the second-last, do not come for it. He hasn't listened to me. Luckily he hasn't got the two of us beat, but it didn't matter."

Gaelic Warrior's tendency to jump right, particularly in the latter stages of races, is indisputable. That inclination has been evident regardless of the track he's operating at, but is naturally more pronounced going left-handed.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 January 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 2 January 2024

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View