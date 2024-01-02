What should have been advice came across as an order - why Mullins' Limerick incident was regrettable but trivial

There was a furore regarding the actions and words of Patrick Mullins after the winning post in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas after Danny Mullins took a daring gap up the inside of Gaelic Warrior before the penultimate fence, despite his tendency to jump right.

Danny was subject to an unedifying remonstration from Patrick after the line, and the winning rider told Racing TV afterwards: "I told Danny going out that there will be a gap down my inside at the second-last, do not come for it. He hasn't listened to me. Luckily he hasn't got the two of us beat, but it didn't matter."

Gaelic Warrior's tendency to jump right, particularly in the latter stages of races, is indisputable. That inclination has been evident regardless of the track he's operating at, but is naturally more pronounced going left-handed.