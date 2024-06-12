I went racing in Tokyo for the Japanese Derby - here's how it beats the raceday experience in Britain

Japan and its racing has always fascinated me and last week I returned from a trip of a lifetime, including a mind-blowing visit to Tokyo racecourse.

This was for the Japanese Derby, officially called the Tokyo Yushun, and it was the best experience I have had in 15 years of going racing.

The main takeaway was the atmosphere. The cheer from the 80,000 sell-out crowd when horses turned into the straight made me shudder and what followed was an amazing salute to the winning horse and rider as, isolated on the track, they were applauded and celebrated in front of the grandstand for about five minutes. It showed enormous appreciation.