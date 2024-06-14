An emotional day as I finally get to meet the mighty Frankel - a decade later than planned

Racing Post logo
Frankel (Tom Queally)win the Queen Anne StakesRoyal Ascot 19.6.12 Pic: Edward Whitaker
"As that scintillating Queen Anne from Royal Ascot crossed my mind, there stood its purveyor, the legend animated from screen to reality"Credit: Edward Whitaker

It wasn’t just the group of schoolchildren invited to meet Frankel this month who were blown away by the experience. It was a very emotional day for me too.

Lilian Corbetts, Charlotte Cornish and Harvey Shilson were finalists for the inaugural Young Writers on Horseracing awards and invited to Banstead Manor Stud for their efforts. 

It’s not new for Juddmonte to support such a thing. A decade ago they afforded me the same opportunity after winning their poetry competition, but travel costs meant I wasn’t able to go, which made my presence now mean all the more. I had little opportunity to get close to horses growing up, or to go racing. What kept me interested were the extra pieces of racing I could access from YouTube videos, newspapers and computer games. 

