'I promise you we're going to be 50-50' - is Josephine Gordon's dream of true gender equality getting closer?
A few weeks ago I interviewed Josephine Gordon and among the many topics discussed I asked what she considered the biggest positive development for jockeys.
"I think one of the best changes in the weighing room is that there are more and more women riding now," she said. "It's so good to see so many girls getting opportunities and they're doing really well. Give it another five to ten years and I promise you we're going to be 50-50. It's really exciting to see."
The numbers back up Gordon's conviction. The BHA reported in 2022 that women were securing more rides and more winners than ever before, with trailblazers such as Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner leading the way in the top 100 standings on the Flat, and Bryony Frost and Rachael Blackmore doing the same over jumps.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The Irish Derby has become a cringing embarrassment and City Of Troy decision is the latest body blow
- Why a French renaissance could be in the offing at this year's Royal Ascot
- Ascot should be begging Frankie Dettori to return - a royal meeting with him will be far better than without
- Cash injection or switching dates might be needed to stop the Guineas becoming irrelevant
- The Derby day winner from North Yorkshire who is making the training game look easy
- The Irish Derby has become a cringing embarrassment and City Of Troy decision is the latest body blow
- Why a French renaissance could be in the offing at this year's Royal Ascot
- Ascot should be begging Frankie Dettori to return - a royal meeting with him will be far better than without
- Cash injection or switching dates might be needed to stop the Guineas becoming irrelevant
- The Derby day winner from North Yorkshire who is making the training game look easy