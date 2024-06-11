Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

'I promise you we're going to be 50-50' - is Josephine Gordon's dream of true gender equality getting closer?

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Saffie Osborne, Hayley Turner and Hollie Doyle triumphed for the Ladies team in the Shergar Cup
Saffie Osborne, Hayley Turner and Hollie Doyle: have paved the way for female jockeysCredit: Edward Whitaker

A few weeks ago I interviewed Josephine Gordon and among the many topics discussed I asked what she considered the biggest positive development for jockeys. 

"I think one of the best changes in the weighing room is that there are more and more women riding now," she said. "It's so good to see so many girls getting opportunities and they're doing really well. Give it another five to ten years and I promise you we're going to be 50-50. It's really exciting to see."

The numbers back up Gordon's conviction. The BHA reported in 2022 that women were securing more rides and more winners than ever before, with trailblazers such as Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner leading the way in the top 100 standings on the Flat, and Bryony Frost and Rachael Blackmore doing the same over jumps. 

