Royal Ascot presents a huge opportunity - which rider wants to grab it?
This week's Royal Ascot could be a significant one in the jockey ranks.
It seems most likely Ryan Moore will move into second on the all-time list of Royal Ascot winners as a rider behind Lester Piggott (116), with the 40-year-old needing three victories to surpass Frankie Dettori's tally of 81.
However, another fascinating angle to the meeting will be who steps up to fill the void of Dettori, with the legendary rider set to be in attendance but only as a racegoer after his departure from British racing last season to continue his career in the United States.
