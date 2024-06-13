No Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot - but more should be done to promote another of the sport's stars

So, Royal Ascot will take place without Frankie Dettori this year.

It will be a significant milestone given the relationship the jockey has forged with the event over his long and distinguished career. To the wider public, only royalty outranked him as the meeting’s figurehead.

Dettori's achievements at Ascot make it difficult to believe he has officially retired from racing at his most beloved course, but a recent announcement by his management company confirmed he would be in attendance only as a racegoer.