Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 NottinghamHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionMaddy Playle
premium

No Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot - but more should be done to promote another of the sport's stars

author image
Digital journalist
Big smiles from Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson moments after Bradsell's victory in the King's Stand Stakes
Hollie Doyle with Archie Watson after Bradsell's triumph in the King's Stand StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

So, Royal Ascot will take place without Frankie Dettori this year. 

It will be a significant milestone given the relationship the jockey has forged with the event over his long and distinguished career. To the wider public, only royalty outranked him as the meeting’s figurehead.

Dettori's achievements at Ascot make it difficult to believe he has officially retired from racing at his most beloved course, but a recent announcement by his management company confirmed he would be in attendance only as a racegoer.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View