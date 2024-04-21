We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama

The dust is now settling on a strong reaction to the Randox Grand National . Or perhaps it would be more accurate to call it a strong overreaction.

A lot of people on both sides of what has become a fierce debate about the race have forgotten this year’s running might not have been so different to some of those in the past. It’s just that the more mundane Nationals don’t stick in the mind.

In 1996 , for example, just 27 runners went to post, only one horse fell and five unseated their rider. I doubt there were people up in arms then saying the race will never be the same. Back in 1984, 23 of the 40 runners finished, while 20-plus horses finished in 1987, 1990, 1992 and 2005.