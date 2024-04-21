We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama
The dust is now settling on a strong reaction to the Randox Grand National. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to call it a strong overreaction.
A lot of people on both sides of what has become a fierce debate about the race have forgotten this year’s running might not have been so different to some of those in the past. It’s just that the more mundane Nationals don’t stick in the mind.
In 1996, for example, just 27 runners went to post, only one horse fell and five unseated their rider. I doubt there were people up in arms then saying the race will never be the same. Back in 1984, 23 of the 40 runners finished, while 20-plus horses finished in 1987, 1990, 1992 and 2005.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 21 April 2024
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship
- Racing depends on punters' money - yet this latest farce shows it is continuing to treat them with contempt
- 50 years on: Red Rum's remarkable Grand National double revisited
- I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air
- Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship
- Racing depends on punters' money - yet this latest farce shows it is continuing to treat them with contempt
- 50 years on: Red Rum's remarkable Grand National double revisited
- I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air
- Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National