We only loaned cash to the layers last weekend - I fancy us to get it back on the same horse in the nightcap at Navan

Don't give up on Naturally Nimble . That is the main message from me this week. In this very column I told you I thought he was one of the best bets of last weekend at Naas.

That didn't exactly go according to plan but I fully expect him to right that wrong when he makes a quick reappearance in Saturday's concluding 1m2f maiden (5.25) at Navan.

He's already rated 81 but I actually think that mark underestimates his ability. He was last of four at Naas, but that doesn't even begin to tell the whole story as he simply had nowhere to go up the entire home straight. He was hemmed in on the rail and never got any daylight. It was a tactical affair and he got caught out.