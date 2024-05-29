Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:15 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:15 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping
premium

Why those with long-term aspirations should be queuing up to use this stallion - plus my idea of the Derby winner

author image
Tom SegalTipster
White Birch: won his first Group 1 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup
White Birch: advertised the talents of his sire Ulysses in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann

I blame Tom Cruise. He felt the need, the need for speed back in the 1980s and since then most of the racehorse population has been bred along those lines. The problem is we are not very good at it, as has been proven by the Australians and Americans coming over and thrashing us at Royal Ascot and the hair-brained invention that was the Commonwealth Cup is now in danger of losing its Group 1 status.

The market has shifted to wanting two-year-old winners at Royal Ascot rather than Derby winners as witnessed by the likes of Mehmas and Havana Grey standing at more than £50,000 a cover, while top-class middle-distance horses stand at a fifth the fee. 

In the fullness of time I reckon the market will see the error of its ways and those with long-term ambitions are going to be drawn back into the Flat game. If that's the case they should be all queuing up at the door of Ulysses, who for me is the best value sire anywhere in the world bar none. 

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inTom Segal

iconCopy
more inTom Segal
more inTom Segal