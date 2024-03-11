This horse is absolutely chucked in - and I'm breaking the habit of a lifetime to back him

Found A Fifty won't be winning the My Pension Expert Arkle anyway. Let's get that out of the way first. He's as short as 9-2, but I wouldn't back him at 9-1 or even 90-1. He's not good enough to win a race like this and I don't think he's a strong finisher either. Not a great combination at the festival so he is the one horse on Tuesday who won't be winning and I will be gobsmacked if he does.

Now that's out of the way, let's kick off with the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 ), which has a whole new look to it now that Ballyburn is waiting 24 hours for the opener of Wednesday instead. I was on him at juicy prices for this. Oh well.

Ballyburn might be missing but it’s a corking contest even in his absence. You could make a legitimate case for at least five – Tullyhill, Mystical Power, Slade Steel , Firefox and Jeriko Du Reponet – so it has an open look to it.