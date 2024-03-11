This horse is absolutely chucked in - and I'm breaking the habit of a lifetime to back him
Found A Fifty won't be winning the My Pension Expert Arkle anyway. Let's get that out of the way first. He's as short as 9-2, but I wouldn't back him at 9-1 or even 90-1. He's not good enough to win a race like this and I don't think he's a strong finisher either. Not a great combination at the festival so he is the one horse on Tuesday who won't be winning and I will be gobsmacked if he does.
Now that's out of the way, let's kick off with the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30), which has a whole new look to it now that Ballyburn is waiting 24 hours for the opener of Wednesday instead. I was on him at juicy prices for this. Oh well.
Ballyburn might be missing but it’s a corking contest even in his absence. You could make a legitimate case for at least five – Tullyhill, Mystical Power, Slade Steel , Firefox and Jeriko Du Reponet – so it has an open look to it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 March 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 16:00, 11 March 2024
- It's vital to head to Cheltenham in form - and I've got a Saturday banker to do the job
- A 312-day absence won't stop this quality chaser at Navan
- Reliable novice hurdler can pay a big compliment to Supreme fancy - and I'll be having a lump on him
- Paul Townend doing that weight is a major point of interest - he looks banker material
- It looks to rest between the Mullins representatives and it's hard to ignore the fact Paul Townend takes the mount
- It's vital to head to Cheltenham in form - and I've got a Saturday banker to do the job
- A 312-day absence won't stop this quality chaser at Navan
- Reliable novice hurdler can pay a big compliment to Supreme fancy - and I'll be having a lump on him
- Paul Townend doing that weight is a major point of interest - he looks banker material
- It looks to rest between the Mullins representatives and it's hard to ignore the fact Paul Townend takes the mount