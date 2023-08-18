There are so many great betting opportunities on Saturday - here are my best bets including a very strong Curragh fancy

I will be shopping for Pearls And Rubies at the Curragh on Saturday and she will set the tone for my punting this weekend, but more about why I fancy her so strongly in a moment.

We have another frantic Saturday ahead of us with an inordinate amount of betting opportunities spread across the afternoon and evening so it is vitally important to whittle it down to a manageable amount of selections. It would be a shame to see the well running dry on a day like this.

Tramore and the Curragh both stage Flat meetings and there appear to be good bets at both venues where the ground is sure to have softened quite a bit following heavy rain in the 24 hours.