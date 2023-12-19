OpinionBill Barber
premium
Small grenade does not create much of a bang - but transparency comments will not have gone unnoticed
The dinner named in honour of Gimcrack is one of British racing's grandest affairs
As far as explosions go there have been louder ones, but the key message of BHA chief executive Julie Harrington's speech at last week's Gimcrack Dinner will have been heard by its target audience.
The York dinner is one of the oldest and definitely one of the grandest events in the British racing calendar, with this year's the 252nd since the first in 1767.
It has become something like the industry's Mansion House speech, when one of the sport's heavyweights gives their thoughts on the state of the racing nation.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inBill Barber
- Still plenty of questions to answer for Entain following chief executive's departure
- Next year is going to be tough - Premier racing and media rights battle will decide just how tough
- Gambling industry faces rapid change - and racing must be agile in dealing with the consequences
- Solving stable staff crisis must be a priority for racing - and acting on safeguarding concerns is key
- Members' apathy towards Racehorse Owners Association needs to be tackled or influence will wane
more inBill Barber
- Still plenty of questions to answer for Entain following chief executive's departure
- Next year is going to be tough - Premier racing and media rights battle will decide just how tough
- Gambling industry faces rapid change - and racing must be agile in dealing with the consequences
- Solving stable staff crisis must be a priority for racing - and acting on safeguarding concerns is key
- Members' apathy towards Racehorse Owners Association needs to be tackled or influence will wane