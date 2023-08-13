Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Sir Mark Prescott and Jean-Claude Rouget have helped the new Longchamp find its voice and its soul

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Sir Mark Prescott after Alpinista (Luke Morris) had won the Prix de L'arc de TriompheLongchamp 2.10.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Sir Mark Prescott stands in Longchamp's winner's circle following Alpinista's Arc triumphCredit: Edward Whitaker

My first inkling Alpinista and her connections might be on the way to making an unusual mark on the stubborn public consciousness came in the Saint-Cloud racecourse stables last July.

I had walked up to the top yard where the foreign-trained horses were holed up in search of Charlie Appleby, to get some reaction to Hurricane Lane's below-par performance in the Grand Prix. 

Few trainers welcome the furtive approach of a journalist in the wake of such a reverse and, while Appleby is more helpful than many, on this occasion he was nowhere to be seen.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 13 August 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View