OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

Say a prayer that Navan survives inspection as I've found the bet of the weekend

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star

Navan looks the safest place to find a few winners this weekend, provided it survives an early inspection. I really hope it does as I have a couple of strong fancies who should get the job done.

The opening 2m maiden hurdle (1.35) doesn't look the deepest of races and the Tom McCourt-trained Charming Star is the one who catches my eye after running well when fourth behind leading Boodles fancy Ndaawi on his hurdling debut at Naas.

McCourt trained two winners in the month of February so it's a stable in fine fettle and, given the opposition looks poor, Charming Star won't have to be anything out of the ordinary to land the spoils. He's the most attractive wager of the weekend.

Published on 1 March 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 17:00, 1 March 2024

