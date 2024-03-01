Say a prayer that Navan survives inspection as I've found the bet of the weekend
Navan looks the safest place to find a few winners this weekend, provided it survives an early inspection. I really hope it does as I have a couple of strong fancies who should get the job done.
The opening 2m maiden hurdle (1.35) doesn't look the deepest of races and the Tom McCourt-trained Charming Star is the one who catches my eye after running well when fourth behind leading Boodles fancy Ndaawi on his hurdling debut at Naas.
McCourt trained two winners in the month of February so it's a stable in fine fettle and, given the opposition looks poor, Charming Star won't have to be anything out of the ordinary to land the spoils. He's the most attractive wager of the weekend.
Published on 1 March 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 17:00, 1 March 2024
- Reliable novice hurdler can pay a big compliment to Supreme fancy - and I'll be having a lump on him
- Paul Townend doing that weight is a major point of interest - he looks banker material
- It looks to rest between the Mullins representatives and it's hard to ignore the fact Paul Townend takes the mount
- This special talent can't be opposed in novice company over any distance and I'll be getting stuck in
- Unbeaten novice can stretch winning run at Cheltenham - and he could follow up at the festival too
