Only four horses have managed the biggest of National doubles - and this legend did it in the most extraordinary fashion

Without wishing to be disrespectful to the other Nationals, we're fast approaching the big two. Who can name the four horses to have won both the English and Irish versions?

If you managed to get Ascetic's Silver (1904 Irish National, 1906 English) you either cheated by looking on Wikipedia or you're John Randall. Numbersixvalverde (2005 Irish, following year's English) is the most recent to have achieved the feat, while Bobbyjo, the only one of the quartet to have a race named in his honour, won the Irish National for the Carberrys in 1998 and the English a year later.

I Am Maximus could join this select club by winning at Aintree in a fortnight, having taken the Irish National last year, but even if he does his performance is unlikely to be as dramatic or thrilling as that of Rhyme 'n' Reason, who achieved the double in 1988 after winning at Fairyhouse as a novice in 1985.