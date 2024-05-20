Sunday evening racing scrapped in Britain after failure to hit betting turnover target

Sunday evening racing will not be implemented in Britain following a trial period this year after it failed to generate sufficient betting interest and attracted negative feedback from participants.

While the BHA said the initiative could be revisited “when circumstances allow”, it acknowledged the trial had not hit its targets of increased betting and had been mostly unpopular with jockeys, stable staff, trainers, BHA staff and owners.

The fixtures did not meet the target for betting turnover of outperforming midweek floodlit fixtures by 15 to 20 per cent, with the average turnover in fact being down three per cent.

There were a total of 498 runners at the six all-weather evening meetings that took place between January and March, with 91 per cent of the races having at least eight runners. The fixtures had been scheduled in an attempt to capture additional digital betting revenue after data shared by bookmakers indicated it was a fallow period in the racing calendar where punters were betting on other sports.

However, despite receiving additional payments for taking part in the trial, stable staff and jockeys raised concerns about their work-life balance and others voiced how Sunday evening racing would stress an already stretched workforce servicing the existing fixture list.

Joe Saumarez Smith, BHA chair, said: “Although we have learned some valuable lessons from the short trial, having considered the evidence, feedback and the recommendation from the commercial committee, the board has agreed that no further Sunday evening fixtures should be programmed at this stage.

“However, while the pilot did not deliver what we had hoped, there was a recognition of the challenges presented by making a decision based on such a small sample, especially when the data varied so significantly across the fixtures. It’s also the case that new concepts, which include behaviour change from the betting public, are likely to take time to settle in.

“The board concluded that the concept of Sunday evening racing is not something that should be dismissed and that it would like a further and longer trial to take place, where circumstances permit, to gather additional data”.

