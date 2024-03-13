My strongest handicap fancy of the whole week runs on Thursday - and he looks a cut above his mark
So many of the baker's dozen in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30) are past their sell-by date, but the notable exception is the seven-year-old Teahupoo, who went close in the race last year and can get the job done this time.
He was possibly a bit unlucky not to win last year and will be suited by arriving fresh this time after just one run in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle last December at Fairyhouse where he got the better of Impaire Et Passe. This has been his target all season and he has to grab the event by the scruff of the neck. It’s now or never – if he doesn’t win it this year, he won’t be winning it next year.
Home By The Lee scares me, though. He is a Jekyll and Hyde character but did run remarkably well in this last year when almost falling with a circuit to go yet finishing on top of them in fifth at the line. Connections have reached for blinkers and, if they did happen to have a galvanising effect, then he could play a part. My game plan is a strong wager on Teahupoo with a much smaller bet on Home By The Lee.
Published on 13 March 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 17:00, 13 March 2024
