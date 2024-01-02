Looming general election just one factor that makes timetable for white paper measures look highly optimistic

It's a new year and if one thing is certain over the next 12 months it is that a general election will be called in the United Kingdom.

By law parliament must dissolve on December 17 at the latest and an election campaign start, but in all likelihood voters will have gone to the polls by then.

The announcement that the budget will take place earlier than normal on March 6 has fuelled speculation that prime minister Rishi Sunak might call a May election.