OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

He looks chucked in off his mark and he'd be unopposable if popular in the betting

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Gordon Elliott: holds the £250,000 Wingmen in high regard
Gordon Elliott: trains Mel Monroe, my best bet of the weekendCredit: Debbie Burt

Let's not hang about and head to Downpatrick for the opener where I'm hoping to strike early with Mel Monroe.

It might be the first race of the day at the track, and there are endless opportunities later in both Ireland and Britain, but she is my banker of the weekend and I will be betting accordingly.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle (1.45) is a pretty ordinary affair, and that is being kind to it. Mel Monroe should beat this lot provided she is back to anywhere near her best.

Published on 16 June 2023Last updated 16:27, 16 June 2023
