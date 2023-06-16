He looks chucked in off his mark and he'd be unopposable if popular in the betting

Let's not hang about and head to Downpatrick for the opener where I'm hoping to strike early with Mel Monroe.

It might be the first race of the day at the track, and there are endless opportunities later in both Ireland and Britain, but she is my banker of the weekend and I will be betting accordingly.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle (1.45) is a pretty ordinary affair, and that is being kind to it. Mel Monroe should beat this lot provided she is back to anywhere near her best.