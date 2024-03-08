Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
17:15 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
17:15 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

It's vital to head to Cheltenham in form - and I've got a Saturday banker to do the job

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Tranquil Sea wins the 2009 Paddy Power Gold Cup, having graduated from Willie Codd's yard
Tranquil Sea: a four-year-old with the same name is my banker of the weekend at Gowran ParkCredit: Edward Whitaker

We're nearly there, folks. The Supreme, albeit without Ballyburn much to my irritation, is just around the corner and it's important to try to nick a few quid this weekend to be going into the biggest week of the year with some confidence.

Tranquil Sea was a quality animal for Edward O'Grady a few years ago, indeed he was the last Irish-trained horse to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but a four-year-old with the same name is my banker of the weekend in the opener at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The key thing to note about the 2m maiden hurdle (2.10) is that Tranquil Sea is in receipt of 10lb from the likely favourite Angostura and, when you factor in Conor Stone-Walsh's claim, he is actually getting 15lb. That is a hell of a lot of weight to be getting in what looks a match between the pair.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 8 March 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 16:00, 8 March 2024

iconCopy
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen