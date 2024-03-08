It's vital to head to Cheltenham in form - and I've got a Saturday banker to do the job

We're nearly there, folks. The Supreme, albeit without Ballyburn much to my irritation, is just around the corner and it's important to try to nick a few quid this weekend to be going into the biggest week of the year with some confidence.

Tranquil Sea was a quality animal for Edward O'Grady a few years ago, indeed he was the last Irish-trained horse to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but a four-year-old with the same name is my banker of the weekend in the opener at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The key thing to note about the 2m maiden hurdle (2.10) is that Tranquil Sea is in receipt of 10lb from the likely favourite Angostura and, when you factor in Conor Stone-Walsh's claim, he is actually getting 15lb. That is a hell of a lot of weight to be getting in what looks a match between the pair.