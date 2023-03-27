It's that time of year when gallops gossip abounds - but confront this cautionary tale before reading too much into it
Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Gallops are not always what they appear to beCredit: Edward Whitaker
I will always remember having the privilege of witnessing a racecourse gallop Sir Michael Stoute gave to Workforce at Sandown in September 2010.
The Derby winner galloped with two companions and many came away convinced one of those horses, Confront, was every bit as good as his illustrious stablemate.
Workforce, of course, went on to win the Arc next time, but Confront proved not to be quite as capable as he had appeared that day. Not that it stopped me regularly backing him, alas.
Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 March 2023
