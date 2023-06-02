It's Frankie for me in the Derby - Arrest can give you know who the perfect Epsom send off

Derby day is special; always has been, always will be. There is always the hope it will unearth a superstar colt who can carry all before him for the rest of the summer and deep into the autumn. Is there a Shergar hiding in there? Or a Sea The Stars about to ignite into life? Maybe a Galileo lurking in the long grass? Or could we have a situation where a wonder horse like Dancing Brave or El Gran Senor fail marginally to land Flat racing's most prestigious prize.

You never know, it could be another year for a Kris Kin, Ruler Of The World or Serpentine. That is what makes the Derby such a special race. You never know what you are going to get, which bubbles will burst, who's going to be unlucky – even though it's over a mile and a half, the draw can play a huge part in deciding the outcome.

Having said all that, I actually don't have a big opinion or a strong selection. Apologies.