I'm taking on the top two in the Hardwicke and firmly believe there is a cracking each-way bet in it

It's been a tiring week, hasn't it? I don't know about you but I'm knackered. Trying to get your head around some of the results at Royal Ascot is not easy, and I've done so much head-scratching that I nearly have no hair left. But on we go.

It reminds me of an old punting pal of mine who used to always say "they can't all get beaten" when we'd get stuck into a skinny one in a bumper at Thurles of a Thursday after every favourite on the day has been stuffed. It turns out they can.

Anyway, the opening Chesham Stakes (2.30) is one of my favourite races at this meeting and it's always intriguing as to who Aidan O'Brien will send into battle in a race in which he has a tremendous record.