I'll be laying Tahiyra and having a nibble on Nashwa - but my best bet runs at Thirsk this weekend

Incredible. That is the only word you could use to describe the action over the next two days. The Irish Champions Festival is sugar-coated in stardust with top-class colts and fillies everywhere you look, but it is to Thirsk of all places where we head for the banker of the weekend.

We will come to Leopardstown and the Curragh in a moment, but the first port of call on Saturday is the first division of the Personal Touches Retirement EBF Novice Stakes (2.40) where on paper it appears a straight shootout between Boiling Point and Colorada Dancer . I make the latter a proper bet and my most confident selection of the entire weekend.

Colorada Dancer finished second on his sole start at Sandown last month, and that form has since been boosted by the fourth horse, Skellet, winning at Salisbury on Thursday. Meanwhile the form of Boiling Point was let down at the same meeting.