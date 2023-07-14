Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

If I were asked to name next year's 2,000 Guineas winner, I'd have no hesitation in nominating this guy

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
City Of Troy: produced thoroughly professional performance to win on his Curragh debut
City Of Troy: really impressed me when winning on debut at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann

Rain often dampens my enthusiasm to get stuck into things so I will be keeping a close eye on the weather over the weekend with showers forecast and the prospect of heavy rain changing the going descriptions at plenty of tracks.

The showpiece of this particular Saturday is the Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes (4.35) where we see Shaquille and Little Big Bear renew rivalry from the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, plus the shock QEII Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem and the rapidly improving Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue, who arrives here fresher than most others having bypassed Royal Ascot.

There was so much speculation about the jockey booking for Shaquille and in my opinion Julie Camacho has made an excellent choice in picking Rossa Ryan. I doubt very much he will be found wanting if the horse is good enough. I'm a big fan of his.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 14 July 2023Last updated 16:00, 14 July 2023
icon
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen