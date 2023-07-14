If I were asked to name next year's 2,000 Guineas winner, I'd have no hesitation in nominating this guy

Rain often dampens my enthusiasm to get stuck into things so I will be keeping a close eye on the weather over the weekend with showers forecast and the prospect of heavy rain changing the going descriptions at plenty of tracks.

The showpiece of this particular Saturday is the Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes (4.35 ) where we see Shaquille and Little Big Bear renew rivalry from the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, plus the shock QEII Jubilee Stakes winner Khaadem and the rapidly improving Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue, who arrives here fresher than most others having bypassed Royal Ascot.

There was so much speculation about the jockey booking for Shaquille and in my opinion Julie Camacho has made an excellent choice in picking Rossa Ryan. I doubt very much he will be found wanting if the horse is good enough. I'm a big fan of his.