I will be laying hot favourite Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks - I don't fancy her at all

Savethelastdance is not for me and I will be laying her in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (3.45 ) at the Curragh. I don't fancy her at all.

Aidan O'Brien looks to have a very strong hand as he saddles the top two in the market in the shape of the aforementioned Oaks runner-up and impressive Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart.

It is a deep race, though, and the presence of the placed horses from the Ribblesdale, Lumiere Rock and Bluestocking, plus a dangerous lurker in Azazat makes this a contest to savour and one in which you definitely take on the favourite.

Ryan Moore would clearly have had the choice here and I’m loath to ever go against what a stable jockey thinks, particularly as Moore has invariably been on the correct ones throughout the year, but I’m definitely going to make an exception here. Savethelastdance has plenty on her plate and enough for me to want to take her on.

For starters she is priced totally on the fact that she couldn’t function at all on the faster terrain at Epsom and will be much more suited to the easier surface at the Curragh and, while that is very likely to be the case, to me she looked extremely laboured in the Oaks and indeed for the first half of a non-event at Chester she again looked very one paced.

To me she’s a galloper, but a galloper without the X-factor. I can see her having difficulty grinding some of these into submission and, at around evens, she is well worth opposing in a race where you have at least four running for you if you do decide to lay her.

One Moore-ridden filly I certainly won’t be opposing on Saturday is Chesham runner-up Pearls And Rubies, who is sure to go off favourite for the Jebel Ali Racecourse Anglesey Stakes (2.00 ).

Even though this contest is open to both sexes, just two colts take up the challenge, and on all known form they look up against it. To all intents and purposes I am making this a fillies only race and I can’t see too many who will be capable of turning over Pearls And Rubies.

The ground may be a bit of a worry, but she does have proven stamina which may well be needed. The doubt about her ability to handle a slow surface is the only impediment that I could find and that stops me from suggesting her as a maximum wager.

I will still back her, but definitely for a reduced stake due to the concern over the deck.

Pearls And Rubies (left): ground might not be in her favour but she will still be hard to beat Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Another favourite I shall be opposing strongly on the Curragh card is the Tim Easterby-trained course specialist Art Power, who returns to the Curragh in a bid for his fourth course victory in the Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes (3.10 ).

Even though he won well earlier here earlier in the season, this is surely a deeper race and I really could not believe how badly he performed at Royal Ascot. He put up an excellent effort when finishing fourth to Shaquille in last weekend's July Cup at Newmarket, but this is very quick turnaround from a Group 1 and it smacks of a bit of an afterthought.

There are a few in here who are well capable of being extremely competitive and I’m going to take my chances and take on Art Power in both the win and place markets. He must be vulnerable.

There are two more events of interest on what is a very decent card at Irish headquarters and the first one is the La Celia Wines Sprint Nursery (4.55 ), which throws together some interesting two-year-olds who may well be better than their opening marks.

The one who interests me most is the David Marnane-trained Jakajaro, who looks leniently treated off 74. He’s been steadily improving and his latest third in a maiden at Fairyhouse was another step in the right direction.

He has form on a softish surface earlier in the year and I’d rate him a pretty decent each-way selection in this particular event.

Finally, the concluding Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden (5.30 ) does not look like a strong running for a premier track. The consistent Machnamh turns up here with a rating of just 77 and would in all probability struggle in most maidens in the month of July at this venue, but this is a very ordinary contest and, bar the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomer Coco Crush, I do not see anything of major concern.

Machnamh is honest and consistent and I would make her one of the best bets of the weekend to break her duck.

The Curragh again takes centre stage on Sunday, but it is nowhere near as attractive a betting proposition as the Saturday card.

Kortez Bay, one of my eyecatchers from this column, turns up in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden (2.30 ) and, while he must have a good chance, you just have no idea what you are running into in a race with so many unknowns.

There are some very dangerous looking stables in this event, and while I think Kortez Bay is well capable of winning a race of this nature, it is hard to be dogmatic in a race of this type so I think a watching brief is the most sensible option.

The QuinnBet Irish EBF Maiden (5.00 ) sees Joseph O Brien having a vice-like grip on the race. The betting should surely be informative and the pecking order is hard to decipher looking at the jockey bookings. Declan McDonogh partners Fisherman’s Beach, while Mikey Sheehy takes the ride on Jupiter Rock. Right now it is a difficult one to call, but I thought Jupiter Rock looked to be crying out for the step up to 1m4f and I will side with him to hopefully round off the weekend on a winning note.

Wager of the Weekend

With a rating of only 77, Machnamh should not really be up to winning a Curragh maiden, but the Barberstown Castle Irish EBF Fillies & Mares Maiden (5.30) looks a very ordinary affair and I'd be surprised if she is not up to winning it.

There are plenty of punting opportunities all over the place this weekend, but if you are only going to have one bet you should wait for the concluding contest at the Curragh on Saturday and get stuck into Machnamh.

I spy with my little eye

Partisan Hero

A horse who caught my attention this week came in a fairly low-grade 1m handicap at Killarney on Tuesday.

The horse in question is the Dermot Weld-trained Partisan Hero, who finished off well to gain a bronze medal when for most of the race you would not have thought any kind of podium position was likely.

To be fair the horse had a horror draw out in 17 and was fighting an uphill battle from word go.

Chris Hayes had no option but to take his medicine and drop in near the rear and was forced widest of all on entering the long home straight. And while he finished particularly well, I think Hayes was mindful of not giving him too hard a race when victory was not within his grasp.

The master of Rosewell House is, as everyone knows, synonymous with Galway and I wouldn’t be in any way shocked should the gelded son of Muhaarar be on the lorry heading to Ballybrit the week after next.

I think I have spotted a lovely race for him, it being the finale on Tuesday night, and the way he finished at Killarney you would imagine he will enjoy the famous stiff uphill finish at the Western venue.

Maybe he won’t be on the Galway team at all, but I’m willing to bet that he has a fair bit in hand of his current rating and will be interesting whenever he shows up again, and possibly even more so on Tuesday week if that is the case.

John Gleeson is on a different level to any amateur riding right now

I’ve been fortunate enough to witness some terrific amateurs in action over the years. Some who went through the point-to-point scene, others who progressed from bumpers, and as rare as once or twice in a generation, you get that feeling that you are witnessing the birth of a future professional star.

I can clearly remember Adrian Maguire riding a sack full of winners one day at Dromahane in his younger days, and later Davy Russell lording the scene at the Cork and Waterford points which, at that time, were the only show in town for that particular bracket of the sport.

You could recognise from very early that Ruby Walsh was on a different planet to his fellow amateurs even though it would have been hard to actually predict that we were witnessing possibly the formative years of the all-time great National Hunt rider, and I am getting that feeling again with regards to the teenager John Gleeson, who quite simply is on a different level to any amateur currently riding.

The fact he is allowed to claim 5lb at the minute really is remarkable considering the level of talent he is in possession of.

John Gleeson: young amateur is something special

It is something similar to a tennis player giving Carlos Alcaraz a set up because of the Spaniard's lack of years and experience. And, while Gleeson may lack in both of those just yet himself, his tactical nous and riding style set him apart.

To my eyes he is clearly the best amateur I have seen in more than ten years and you would have to think that he has a huge future if and when he does turn professional.

Some of the bigger stables in Ireland seem to have a good few jockeys on their books already and it may not be easy to make a breakthrough over here, but we are dealing with a special talent, of that I am absolutely certain, and I have no doubt whatsoever that wherever he goes, this young lad will establish himself in the top echelons of the sport.

