I don't get all the moaning - I've been going to the Cheltenham Festival for nearly 50 years and it's still brilliant
Pardon my intrusion into the Racing Post but I felt I had to write because I can’t understand why so many people are moaning.
Why is everyone — right up to the chief executive of the BHA — on such a downer after one of the greatest weeks of the year?
I’m based in Yorkshire but I’ve been going to the Cheltenham Festival since 1975. I’ve trained two winners at the meeting, plus plenty of others at the course. I do hospitality, as I mainly train on the Flat now, and haven’t missed a day in the last 25 or 30 years.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 19 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 15:28, 19 March 2024
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
- Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
- Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing