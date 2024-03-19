Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:45 WetherbyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
15:45 WetherbyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

I don't get all the moaning - I've been going to the Cheltenham Festival for nearly 50 years and it's still brilliant

author image
Nigel TinklerRacehorse trainer
Slade Steel and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
"The atmosphere was unbelievable": Slade Steel and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Pardon my intrusion into the Racing Post but I felt I had to write because I can’t understand why so many people are moaning.

Why is everyone — right up to the chief executive of the BHA — on such a downer after one of the greatest weeks of the year?

I’m based in Yorkshire but I’ve been going to the Cheltenham Festival since 1975. I’ve trained two winners at the meeting, plus plenty of others at the course. I do hospitality, as I mainly train on the Flat now, and haven’t missed a day in the last 25 or 30 years.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 15:28, 19 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View