I don't get all the moaning - I've been going to the Cheltenham Festival for nearly 50 years and it's still brilliant

Pardon my intrusion into the Racing Post but I felt I had to write because I can’t understand why so many people are moaning.

Why is everyone — right up to the chief executive of the BHA — on such a downer after one of the greatest weeks of the year?

I’m based in Yorkshire but I’ve been going to the Cheltenham Festival since 1975. I’ve trained two winners at the meeting, plus plenty of others at the course. I do hospitality, as I mainly train on the Flat now, and haven’t missed a day in the last 25 or 30 years.