'He definitely has a bit of an x-factor about him' - Tom Segal on why these horses can win the Guineas

The word on the grapevine is that Auguste Rodin is going to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday and it's not going to be that close. There is no doubt that he has all the hallmarks of a top-class colt and who knows what his best trip will end up being, but if he is a Derby horse he is going to have his work cut out to beat some very fast horses over a mile at Newmarket.

Camelot did it for Aidan O'Brien a few years ago as did Sea The Stars, but it has to be remembered they both won moderate renewals of the 2,000 Guineas and if Auguste Rodin is really a middle-distance horse then it does take a really special horse to win the Guineas as well. Clearly it's far from impossible as we have seen plenty of times in the past but if there is a top-class out-and-out miler in the line-up then Auguste Rodin is going to have to be one amazing horse.

To my way of thinking there are at least four horses in the line-up who could prove to be brilliant milers including Auguste Rodin's stablemate Little Big Bear, who should stay the trip on pedigree. Reading the tea leaves, it seems that team Coolmore don't think he can beat Auguste Rodin but if the ground dries out a bit and he gets a nice draw by one of the rails he might be hard to catch.