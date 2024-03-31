Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over

Harry Cobden's odds of 1.07 on the Betfair Exchange for the jump jockeys' championship suggests the engraving for the trophy should already begin, but the stats show victory is no formality yet.

Cobden (as of Sunday afternoon) is 13 winners clear of Sean Bowen with just a month to go, but that period upcoming is typically some of the best of the season for the outsider in the two-horse title race.

Before this term, two of Bowen's best months on record came in April 2015 and 2022. He rode 17 winners apiece on those occasions – which of course will not be enough – and quite remarkably at a combined 35.5 per cent strike-rate and winnings of £90.83 to a £1 stake. That is bright reading for anyone hoping for an end-of-season push.