Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over
Harry Cobden's odds of 1.07 on the Betfair Exchange for the jump jockeys' championship suggests the engraving for the trophy should already begin, but the stats show victory is no formality yet.
Cobden (as of Sunday afternoon) is 13 winners clear of Sean Bowen with just a month to go, but that period upcoming is typically some of the best of the season for the outsider in the two-horse title race.
Before this term, two of Bowen's best months on record came in April 2015 and 2022. He rode 17 winners apiece on those occasions – which of course will not be enough – and quite remarkably at a combined 35.5 per cent strike-rate and winnings of £90.83 to a £1 stake. That is bright reading for anyone hoping for an end-of-season push.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 31 March 2024
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course
- Only four horses have managed the biggest of National doubles - and this legend did it in the most extraordinary fashion
- Not long until Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend - and here at Carlisle we're so proud to be involved
- Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa looks sharp and hungry as he bids to return to the top in Britain
- Is the mares' programme delivering results or just diluting the Cheltenham Festival?
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course
- Only four horses have managed the biggest of National doubles - and this legend did it in the most extraordinary fashion
- Not long until Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend - and here at Carlisle we're so proud to be involved
- Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa looks sharp and hungry as he bids to return to the top in Britain
- Is the mares' programme delivering results or just diluting the Cheltenham Festival?