Galopin Des Champs is my lay of the week - and this is the horse I fancy to beat him

It's the last dance and I'm hoping to waltz away with a few quid after the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30) as I shall be laying last year's winner and the hot favourite Galopin Des Champs. I don't fancy him at all.

It looks a warm contest to me and a hotter one than last year. Admittedly, the race has been weakened somewhat by the late withdrawal of the extremely talented Shishkin and that tempers enthusiasm for opposing Galopin Des Champs ever so slightly, but this is the one short-priced favourite of the week I cannot wait to take on.

Yes, if he repeats his outstanding performance at Leopardstown over Christmas, I will be paying out in spades, of that there is no doubt, but there are plenty of reasons to oppose him.