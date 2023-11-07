Fixture list targets have been set - now time will tell if the sport is on the right path to meet them
If anyone was expecting any eyecatching numbers when the BHA unveiled its targets to measure the success, or otherwise, of the fixture list innovations coming over the next two years, they might have been disappointed.
Wisely, there were no brash promises of glorious sunlit uplands just around the corner, but instead caveats that some of the measures being introduced might not work immediately, if at all.
The governing body was also unable to give as many details as it would perhaps have liked, or indeed others would have liked, due to commercial sensitivity. Specific numbers for the performance of British racing in betting terms is the sort of thing that needs to be announced to the City rather than through the BHA, for instance.
