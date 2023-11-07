Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionBill Barber
premium

Fixture list targets have been set - now time will tell if the sport is on the right path to meet them

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Sports minister Stuart Andrew has insisted
The BHA has set out its targets for measuring the success of fixture list reformsCredit: Edward Whitaker

If anyone was expecting any eyecatching numbers when the BHA unveiled its targets to measure the success, or otherwise, of the fixture list innovations coming over the next two years, they might have been disappointed.

Wisely, there were no brash promises of glorious sunlit uplands just around the corner, but instead caveats that some of the measures being introduced might not work immediately, if at all.

The governing body was also unable to give as many details as it would perhaps have liked, or indeed others would have liked, due to commercial sensitivity. Specific numbers for the performance of British racing in betting terms is the sort of thing that needs to be announced to the City rather than through the BHA, for instance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 November 2023inBill Barber

Last updated 14:00, 7 November 2023

icon
more inBill Barber
more inBill Barber