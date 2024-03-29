Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
14:15 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
14:15 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course

author image
David CarrReporter
Kirkland Tellwright: retiring after 23 years at Haydock
Haydock clerk of the course Kirkland TellwrightCredit: David Carr

Being prepared to take one for the team is a true sign of leadership; putting others before your own self-interest for the good of the whole.

Think of the way Jose Mourinho is renowned for saying something outrageous to reporters after a game, knowing it will deflect attention from a poor performance by his side. It almost became as though 'The Special One' enjoyed the media attention.

Or remember how the underrated John Major gritted his teeth and put up with being lampooned as a boring, grey figure of fun, knowing that if he took the caricaturists' brunt it would ease the burden on his colleagues in government. It didn't stop him defeating Neil Kinnock in the 1992 general election either.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 29 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View