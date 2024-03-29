Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course

Being prepared to take one for the team is a true sign of leadership; putting others before your own self-interest for the good of the whole.

Think of the way Jose Mourinho is renowned for saying something outrageous to reporters after a game, knowing it will deflect attention from a poor performance by his side. It almost became as though 'The Special One' enjoyed the media attention.

Or remember how the underrated John Major gritted his teeth and put up with being lampooned as a boring, grey figure of fun, knowing that if he took the caricaturists' brunt it would ease the burden on his colleagues in government. It didn't stop him defeating Neil Kinnock in the 1992 general election either.