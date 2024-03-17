British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money
'Fly the flag' used to be the marketing refrain of British Airways, one which carried the implication that choosing any other airline was in some way unpatriotic.
As British racing picks over the bones of another Cheltenham Festival when the home team not only came off second best to Ireland, but specifically that country's champion trainer, there will inevitably be a focus on how to persuade more owners to keep their best horses at home.
Kenny Alexander, Rich and Susannah Ricci, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Cheveley Park: these are all names that will be bandied around in the coming days; major owners who have largely chosen Willie Mullins to be the man to realise their Cheltenham dreams.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 March 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 17 March 2024
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
- Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing
- Then and now: Cheltenham Festival changes in my working life make it barely recognisable
- What makes Cheltenham such a life-affirming experience? It's definitely not the 'Balearic beats'
- Why Stratford racecourse is the perfect place to start your Cheltenham Festival week
- Brilliant Mark Bradstock seized his moment - how many trainers would be brave enough to go the Coneygree route today?
- Tracey Crouch: I might be stepping down as an MP but I'll be carrying on my work to improve welfare in racing
- Then and now: Cheltenham Festival changes in my working life make it barely recognisable
- What makes Cheltenham such a life-affirming experience? It's definitely not the 'Balearic beats'