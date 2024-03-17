British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money

'Fly the flag' used to be the marketing refrain of British Airways, one which carried the implication that choosing any other airline was in some way unpatriotic.

As British racing picks over the bones of another Cheltenham Festival when the home team not only came off second best to Ireland, but specifically that country's champion trainer, there will inevitably be a focus on how to persuade more owners to keep their best horses at home.

Kenny Alexander, Rich and Susannah Ricci, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Cheveley Park: these are all names that will be bandied around in the coming days; major owners who have largely chosen Willie Mullins to be the man to realise their Cheltenham dreams.