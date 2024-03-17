Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:07 HuntingdonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
14:07 HuntingdonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionScott Burton
premium

British-based owners who choose Willie Mullins are getting much more than a world-class trainer for their money

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Willie Mullins at the centre of the celebrations after Jasmin de Vaux brought up his century of Cheltenham Festival wins
Willie Mullins is congratulated after Jasmin De Vaux gives him a 100th Cheltenham Festival winnerCredit: Michael Steele

'Fly the flag' used to be the marketing refrain of British Airways, one which carried the implication that choosing any other airline was in some way unpatriotic. 

As British racing picks over the bones of another Cheltenham Festival when the home team not only came off second best to Ireland, but specifically that country's champion trainer, there will inevitably be a focus on how to persuade more owners to keep their best horses at home.

Kenny Alexander, Rich and Susannah Ricci, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Cheveley Park: these are all names that will be bandied around in the coming days; major owners who have largely chosen Willie Mullins to be the man to realise their Cheltenham dreams. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 March 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 17 March 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View