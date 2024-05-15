Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRichard Forristal
premium

Aidan O'Brien has transformed his strategy in recent years - and it means we definitely can't write off his Classic crop yet

author image
Richard ForristalIreland editor
City Of Troy: the one to watch this season
Aidan O'Brien and City Of Troy, who will seek to leave behind his 2,000 Guineas flop when he lines up in the Derby at EpsomCredit: Patrick McCann

Another column dissecting the early salvos of the 2024 Classic series is what everyone wants right now, yeah? Thought so. Apologies, but it has been a compelling few weeks so here comes some more low-hanging fruit.

The curious redundancy of the juvenile Group 1 form from last season was touched on here by Julian Muscat already this week so it doesn't need repeating. Ancient Wisdom might promptly revive its relevance in the Dante on Thursday. 

It has made for a minefield for punters, with the SPs of the four Guineas winners returning 16-1, 28-1, 24-1 and 31-1. Compare that to the Grand National winner, who was just 7-1.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inRichard Forristal

iconCopy
more inRichard Forristal
more inRichard Forristal