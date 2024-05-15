Aidan O'Brien has transformed his strategy in recent years - and it means we definitely can't write off his Classic crop yet

Another column dissecting the early salvos of the 2024 Classic series is what everyone wants right now, yeah? Thought so. Apologies, but it has been a compelling few weeks so here comes some more low-hanging fruit.

The curious redundancy of the juvenile Group 1 form from last season was touched on here by Julian Muscat already this week so it doesn't need repeating. Ancient Wisdom might promptly revive its relevance in the Dante on Thursday.

It has made for a minefield for punters, with the SPs of the four Guineas winners returning 16-1, 28-1, 24-1 and 31-1. Compare that to the Grand National winner, who was just 7-1.