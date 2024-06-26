The Curragh has struggled to win back racegoers - and inflicting a card like Irish Derby day on people won't help

It is five years since the Curragh's €81 million revamp was officially unveiled amid considerable fanfare and a phalanx of high security that proved sadly ironic.

Not even Irish racing's headquarters gets a second chance at a first impression and, ever since, it has struggled to lure back floating voters. The Upstairs Downstairs chasm has been toned down and these days a lot more effort is made to make those who do turn up feel welcome, but we know by now that not even Irish Derby day can tempt the hordes back to the Kildare plains like it used to.

When the Budweiser sponsorship was at its zenith 20 years ago, the rickety, cavernous old grandstand used to teem with over 30,000 people. The modern-day record was officially clocked in 2005, when Hurricane Run atoned for his French Derby defeat to Shamardal by conquering Scorpion in front of an attendance of 31,144.