- More
The Curragh has struggled to win back racegoers - and inflicting a card like Irish Derby day on people won't help
It is five years since the Curragh's €81 million revamp was officially unveiled amid considerable fanfare and a phalanx of high security that proved sadly ironic.
Not even Irish racing's headquarters gets a second chance at a first impression and, ever since, it has struggled to lure back floating voters. The Upstairs Downstairs chasm has been toned down and these days a lot more effort is made to make those who do turn up feel welcome, but we know by now that not even Irish Derby day can tempt the hordes back to the Kildare plains like it used to.
When the Budweiser sponsorship was at its zenith 20 years ago, the rickety, cavernous old grandstand used to teem with over 30,000 people. The modern-day record was officially clocked in 2005, when Hurricane Run atoned for his French Derby defeat to Shamardal by conquering Scorpion in front of an attendance of 31,144.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRichard Forristal
Last updated
- No preview nights, no endless build-up, no entries in some cases - and Royal Ascot is all the better for it
- This should be a great moment for Irish racing - but the haplessness of our governing bodies could hijack it
- High Court win a timely seal of approval for IHRB as Luke Comer appeal against steroid sanctions begins
- Aidan O'Brien has transformed his strategy in recent years - and it means we definitely can't write off his Classic crop yet
- The ultimate disaster for Irish racing is closer to becoming reality - so how on earth will the sport stay on our screens?
- No preview nights, no endless build-up, no entries in some cases - and Royal Ascot is all the better for it
- This should be a great moment for Irish racing - but the haplessness of our governing bodies could hijack it
- High Court win a timely seal of approval for IHRB as Luke Comer appeal against steroid sanctions begins
- Aidan O'Brien has transformed his strategy in recent years - and it means we definitely can't write off his Classic crop yet
- The ultimate disaster for Irish racing is closer to becoming reality - so how on earth will the sport stay on our screens?