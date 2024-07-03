More poor attendances, a leadership vacuum and crocodile tears - Racing Inc really is a slow-motion car crash right now

Silly season is on the horizon so maybe that will bring a bit of respite from the slow-motion car crash that is enveloping the world of horseracing right now. It might be our best hope, a bit of frivolity lightening the mood. Seriously.

I know there are readers out there who will implore me to focus on the positives, stick fingers in my ears and merrily celebrate, for example, a reported five per cent hike in attendance to 11,418 at the Curragh on Irish Derby day. It's what a good cheerleader would do.

Pom-poms have never been my bag, though, and only the wilfully deluded can hail that as a success because it ignores the context of how even just a decade ago more than twice as many people flocked to the Curragh to see Irish racing's premier Classic. Go back 20 years and it was one of the great international Flat championship events, but now it's not. Throw in the fact that €45 million of public money has gone into a track that spent €81m on a major revamp and you know that the Public Accounts Committee dog won't be letting go of this bone anytime soon. Again, silly season, usually synonymous with government's summer recess, is our best chance of a break from such bleak realities. Which is sad.