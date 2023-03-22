'A huge difference to his legacy' - Tom Park says Constitution Hill should be aimed at a unique treble

How good was that? From the romance of Honeysuckle’s final farewell to the sublime Galopin Des Champs powering to Gold Cup success, this year’s Cheltenham Festival had it all.

However, the outstanding moment of the week – and there were plenty to choose from – was Constitution Hill’s Champion Hurdle demolition job.

The footage of Nicky Henderson’s raw emotion after Constitution Hill powered away from the final flight was amazing – and something that will resonate with outsiders.

Horses like Constitution Hill don’t come along very often. We may never have seen his type before. He is extraordinary and that means going the extra mile than the ordinary – or in this case an extra 1m2f.

Constitution Hill could go novice chasing and pop round and win the Arkle hard-held by 20 lengths at 1-10. Or he could pop round and win the Champion Chase by ten lengths at 1-5. He is so good it makes no difference to him what race he runs in, and he could win both with ease, but it will make a huge difference to his legacy.

No horse has ever won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup. Constitution Hill is good enough to do it.

Nico de Boinville (left) and Nicky Henderson (right) with Constitution Hill Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Nico de Boinville said how proud he was to have won the “big three” after winning the Champion Hurdle. Imagine winning the big three with the same horse?

If they’re thinking of the Gold Cup – and it seems mad saying this about a horse who has run just six times – but they have to consider his age.

The average age of a Gold Cup winner since 2000 is 7.82. They have already spent a season in open company so, assuming they spend a season novice chasing next year, Constitution Hill will be at the earliest eight before he contests the Gold Cup.

There will also be the temptation of going novice chasing, winning say the Arkle, and then thinking about winning the Champion Chase as an eight-year-old – nothing wrong with that, the average winner is 8.13 – but then they may well have left a Gold Cup bid too late.

Some might question, why? If he stays sound he will probably win three or four Champion Hurdles. But I would say, why not?

And the “if he stays sound” is an important point too. Constitution Hill wins his races seemingly with effortless ease, but the fact is it probably isn’t easy for him. The sectionals he produces are amazing. How long can he continue to produce exceptional performances before the engine starts to rumble?

He’s so good, so far ahead of the opposition, that it makes sense to win what you can while you can.

