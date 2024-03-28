Rob Walker: racing should enjoy Willie Mullins while he's still around - just as we do with Rocket Ronnie in snooker
As someone who is proud to call rural Gloucestershire home, it is always a great joy to me, and everyone in our community, when the annual Cheltenham Festival rolls around.
It’s the lifeblood of the county for so many different reasons and, aside from the obvious financial benefits, it shines a light on the sheer geographical beauty of the area. It’s brilliant.
I’m not an expert in racing and would never pretend to be but, having been an international sports broadcaster for 24 years, I have experienced enough global events to see there’s a genuine majesty to Cheltenham.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 March 2024inRob Walker
Last updated 10:00, 28 March 2024