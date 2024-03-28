Rob Walker: racing should enjoy Willie Mullins while he's still around - just as we do with Rocket Ronnie in snooker

As someone who is proud to call rural Gloucestershire home, it is always a great joy to me, and everyone in our community, when the annual Cheltenham Festival rolls around.

It’s the lifeblood of the county for so many different reasons and, aside from the obvious financial benefits, it shines a light on the sheer geographical beauty of the area. It’s brilliant.

I’m not an expert in racing and would never pretend to be but, having been an international sports broadcaster for 24 years, I have experienced enough global events to see there’s a genuine majesty to Cheltenham.