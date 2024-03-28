Racing Post logo
OpinionRob Walker
premium

Rob Walker: racing should enjoy Willie Mullins while he's still around - just as we do with Rocket Ronnie in snooker

Rob WalkerSports broadcaster
Cheltenham: ground on Gold Cup day is anticipated to be soft
The Cheltenham Festival is always a magnificent occasion Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

As someone who is proud to call rural Gloucestershire home, it is always a great joy to me, and everyone in our community, when the annual Cheltenham Festival rolls around.

It’s the lifeblood of the county for so many different reasons and, aside from the obvious financial benefits, it shines a light on the sheer geographical beauty of the area. It’s brilliant.

I’m not an expert in racing and would never pretend to be but, having been an international sports broadcaster for 24 years, I have experienced enough global events to see there’s a genuine majesty to Cheltenham.

Published on 28 March 2024inRob Walker

Last updated 10:00, 28 March 2024

