Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
11:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race26 MINS
11:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingGraeme Rodway
premium

Why Mares’ Hurdle contenders who have beaten the boys in Grade 1s should be penalised

author image
Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Lossiemouth won the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in dominant fashion
Lossiemouth is set to swerve a clash with Constitution Hill at the festivalCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Bet365 logoWilliamhill logoCoral logoTote logoSkybet logoBetfair logoPaddypower logoLadbrokes logo
Coral logoSkybet logoBet365 logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logo
Chevron down

Should the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham be scrapped? The mere suggestion of that on Saturday’s Morning Post generated some faux outrage on social media and I understand that stance.

The argument from the horsey types is that the Mares’ Hurdle has helped keep more females in training and been a huge benefit to the sport. Mares are now, apparently, just as interesting to buyers at the sales as males and, if that is the case, then it’s hard to argue that’s a bad thing.

But it is a bad thing that the Mares’ Hurdle is now consistently robbing us of what should be great showdowns at Cheltenham, and this year’s race will be the latest in a line of such instances as Lossiemouth swerves a clash with Constitution Hill to stay in mares’ company.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 February 2024inWeekender columnists

Last updated 09:02, 7 February 2024

iconCopy
more inWeekender columnists
more inWeekender columnists