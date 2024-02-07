Why Mares’ Hurdle contenders who have beaten the boys in Grade 1s should be penalised

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Should the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham be scrapped? The mere suggestion of that on Saturday’s Morning Post generated some faux outrage on social media and I understand that stance.

The argument from the horsey types is that the Mares’ Hurdle has helped keep more females in training and been a huge benefit to the sport. Mares are now, apparently, just as interesting to buyers at the sales as males and, if that is the case, then it’s hard to argue that’s a bad thing.

But it is a bad thing that the Mares’ Hurdle is now consistently robbing us of what should be great showdowns at Cheltenham, and this year’s race will be the latest in a line of such instances as Lossiemouth swerves a clash with Constitution Hill to stay in mares’ company.