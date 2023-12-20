Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Weekender columnists
premium

This trainer could be in for a resurgent 2024 - and his stable star eyes a big prize next week

Jonjo O'Neill: looks set for a good year in 2024
Jonjo O'Neill: looks set for a good year in 2024

In studying up for the end-of-year special of the Racing Post’s news show The Front Page, plenty of thought was given to the potential stars of 2024. 

Any number of emerging talents came to mind, but last weekend highlighted how one particular trainer could be in for something of a resurgence. Jonjo O’Neill is hardly a new name on the scene having won the Grand National and Gold Cup, but he has struggled to reach those heights in recent years. 

A portion of that is surely down to the waning support of superpower owner JP McManus. While the pair shared those two major successes with Don’t Push It and Synchronised, it is surprising to learn they haven’t enjoyed a big-race win since Eastlake’s Topham strike in 2016. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 20 December 2023inWeekender columnists

Last updated 12:12, 20 December 2023

icon
more inWeekender columnists
more inWeekender columnists