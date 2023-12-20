This trainer could be in for a resurgent 2024 - and his stable star eyes a big prize next week

In studying up for the end-of-year special of the Racing Post’s news show The Front Page, plenty of thought was given to the potential stars of 2024.

Any number of emerging talents came to mind, but last weekend highlighted how one particular trainer could be in for something of a resurgence. Jonjo O’Neill is hardly a new name on the scene having won the Grand National and Gold Cup, but he has struggled to reach those heights in recent years.

A portion of that is surely down to the waning support of superpower owner JP McManus. While the pair shared those two major successes with Don’t Push It and Synchronised, it is surprising to learn they haven’t enjoyed a big-race win since Eastlake’s Topham strike in 2016.