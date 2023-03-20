Racing Post logo
'Winning the Gold Cup would be an ambition' - Michael Buckley's Dawn Run dream with Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill and Nico de Boinville race away with the Champion Hurdle
Constitution Hill: brilliant Champion Hurdle winner last weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has revealed his ambition to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with his epic Champion Hurdle winner and emulate the great Dawn Run.

The electric six-year-old produced one of the best performances in Cheltenham Festival history when striking by nine lengths last Tuesday and a decision about next season's campaign, whether he will defend his Champion Hurdle crown or be tested over fences, will be made with trainer Nicky Henderson in the summer. 

But Buckley, 77, calls himself a dreamer and admitted the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double would be the achievement which excites him the most. Only Dawn Run has landed the festival's two biggest prizes, a feat she completed in 1986 two years after landing the first leg of the unprecedented double. 

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 19:38, 20 March 2023
