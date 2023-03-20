'Winning the Gold Cup would be an ambition' - Michael Buckley's Dawn Run dream with Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has revealed his ambition to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with his epic Champion Hurdle winner and emulate the great Dawn Run.
The electric six-year-old produced one of the best performances in Cheltenham Festival history when striking by nine lengths last Tuesday and a decision about next season's campaign, whether he will defend his Champion Hurdle crown or be tested over fences, will be made with trainer Nicky Henderson in the summer.
But Buckley, 77, calls himself a dreamer and admitted the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double would be the achievement which excites him the most. Only Dawn Run has landed the festival's two biggest prizes, a feat she completed in 1986 two years after landing the first leg of the unprecedented double.
