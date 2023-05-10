Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Testing conditions on the Heath as French 2,000 Guineas hope prepares for Longchamp

French Guineas prep

Knight disappointed in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury last month after showing plenty of promise in his pre-season work for Simon and Ed Crisford. 

The Gainsborough Stables operation stayed well away from the testing grass gallops this time around when sending the son of Mehmas six furlongs up the Cambridge Road Polytrack upsides Lincoln second Awaal. He could be well suited to going around a bend for the first time in the French 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp on Sunday.

Back in the game

The grass gallops at Moulton Paddocks were out of action having had over 40mm of rain since the weekend, so Charlie Appleby boxed Mysterious Night over to Racecourse Side on Wednesday morning in search of a turf facility to work on. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 10 May 2023
icon
more inNewmarket gallops
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNewmarket gallops