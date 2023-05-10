Testing conditions on the Heath as French 2,000 Guineas hope prepares for Longchamp
Knight disappointed in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury last month after showing plenty of promise in his pre-season work for Simon and Ed Crisford.
The Gainsborough Stables operation stayed well away from the testing grass gallops this time around when sending the son of Mehmas six furlongs up the Cambridge Road Polytrack upsides Lincoln second Awaal. He could be well suited to going around a bend for the first time in the French 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp on Sunday.
Back in the game
The grass gallops at Moulton Paddocks were out of action having had over 40mm of rain since the weekend, so Charlie Appleby boxed Mysterious Night over to Racecourse Side on Wednesday morning in search of a turf facility to work on.
